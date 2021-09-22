EXHIBIT OPENS

While the first floor of the Woodbury Public Library will be closed for renovations from September 23 through the 25, the library’s Gallery and second floor Children’s Department will be open to the public. Patrons are invited to view September’s art exhibit, CONNECT-TO-CUT: Here, There and Everywhere, and meet collage artist Susan Lerner in the gallery space from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, September 23, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, September 24. Susan will be creating collage art onsite. Materials will be available for all ages to create collage inspired by her work. Daily newspapers will also be available in the gallery space. Library materials from the adult and teen departments can be obtained through (temporary) curbside pickup. Regular library hours resume on Monday, September 27. Those seeking additional information may call the library at 203-263-3502 or visit www.woodburylibraryct.org.