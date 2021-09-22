Oxford Public Library to Host Three-Part Career Development Series

OXFORD — The Oxford Public Library, 49 Great Oak Rd., will host Rich Gee, founder and owner of the Rich Gee Group, in a three-part fall series focused on career development. All programs are virtual. The program link may be found by registering at tinyurl.com/oxfordCTLibrary or calling 203-888-6944, ext. 2. The program is made possible by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the American Rescue Plan Act, as part of the $3,000 grant Oxford Library received, administered by the Connecticut State Library.