WarioWare: Get It Together! (Switch) Review

Two whole decades of the cube! This week on the NXpress Nintendo Podcast, Cameron Daxon, Marc Kaliroff, and Campbell Gill celebrate the 20th birthday of the Nintendo GameCube before reviewing the newly-released WarioWare: Get It Together! The Big N’s sixth-gen effort may not have lit up the sales chart like its predecessors, but what it lacked in commercial success it made up for in critical darlings, boasting an exceptional library of some of the most groundbreaking and innovative games of its era. The gang walks through only a small smattering of the landmark experiences that the purple cube has to offer, from the graphical showcase of Luigi’s Mansion to the hassle of connecting your GBA to your GameCube to the splendors of sailing on the Great Sea in The Wind Waker. That’s not to mention that its lightweight design and built-in handle technically made it a hybrid console decades before the Switch…

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO