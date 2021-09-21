CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WarioWare: Get It Together! (Switch) Review

By Editorials
Nintendo World Report
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen a game’s subtitle calls out the company who made it. WarioWare has always been something of an oddity as a series, one that has both experimented heavily but also flirted with growing stale. Since its fledgling release on the GBA, Wario and his pals have taken advantage of touchscreens, motion controls, and cameras to deliver their signature brand of microgaming entertainment, to varying degrees of success. Almost every entry has attempted to make use of its platform’s unique features, and with Get It Together! on Switch, it’s co-op multiplayer receiving the spotlight. While there are brief bouts of fun to be had with its various modes, the omissions are much more glaring, especially when it comes to online play and what opens up after the story concludes.

