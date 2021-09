Perol and diesel prices in the UK have reached an eight-year high amid the supply crisis as panic-buying leasds to intense demand for fuel.The average price of a litre of petrol across the UK rose from 135.87p on Friday to 136.59p on Sunday, according to figures from the RAC. This is the highest that pump prices have been since September 2013.Meanwhile, the price of wholesale petrol has also risen from 123.25p on Monday September 20 to 125.22p just four days later, with the RAC warning that this could cause pump prices to rise further.Simon Williams, an RAC fuel spokesman,...

TRAFFIC ・ 18 HOURS AGO