COLFAX, Wash. -- Two people were injured on Wednesday after the plane they were flying in crashed during landing, resulting in the plane flipping upside down. Whitman County Sheriff's Office and local emergency crews from across the Palouse responded to the scene of the crash around 11:00 am Wednesday morning. The crash happened at a private airstrip near Ringo Road just outside of Palouse Washington.

COLFAX, WA ・ 12 DAYS AGO