Cricket-MCC changes ‘batsman’ to ‘batter’ in Laws of Cricket

Are you interested in trying something new? Would you like to learn an interesting and unique game? If so, come check out Mercyhurst’s new Cricket Club. Cricket is a type of bat-and-ball game that is often played with two teams of eleven players. Similar to baseball, each team takes turns batting and playing the field. Although in cricket, the batter is referred to as a “bats-man” whereas the pitcher is referred to as a “bowler.” The goal of the game is for the bowler to knock down the bail of the batsman’s wicket. The first known game of cricket has roots in 16th century England but holds popularity in some places in Southern Asia. While the sport is not as common in the United States, the university is excited to be getting a taste of this unique sport to some degree. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC): there are twenty-two national teams all over the world. New Zealand currently holds the top rank in the ICC league. The United States may not be a part of that lineup, but with cricket clubs across the country like our own, we can one day hope that there will be.

ERIE, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO