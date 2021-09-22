CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Cheerios-owner General Mills beats quarterly sales estimates

By Syndicated Content
kdal610.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Cheerios maker General Mills Inc reported better-than-expected first-quarter sales on Wednesday, as strong growth in its pet foods business cushioned a slowdown in demand for its cooking sauces and baking products. Purchases of pet food, such as General Mills’ premium brand Blue Buffalo, have soared in the past...

kdal610.com

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Pandemic-led U.S. home improvement demand boosts Ferguson annual profit

(Reuters) -London-listed plumbing supplies provider Ferguson Plc reported higher annual profit on Tuesday, as customers spent more on home improvement projects during the pandemic. Although the pandemic drove strong interest for home renovation across many western markets as people stayed indoors, U.S.-focused Ferguson said it expected demand to taper later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kdal610.com

ASMI expects next-gen chips to drive double-digit growth in core markets

(Reuters) -Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM International said on Tuesday it expects its gross margins to be 46%-50% between 2021 and 2025 on the back of its next-generation chips. ASMI also raised its third-quarter order intake guidance to over 600 million euros ($702.84 million), compared to previous guidance of 510 million...
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

General Mills' Investor Presentation: 3 Big Takeaways

The pandemic-related demand spike isn't ending anytime soon. General Mills is making its own luck by transforming its portfolio. Value investors might be attracted to this stock, given its underperformance in 2021. General Mills (NYSE:GIS) is back to growing again. Just one quarter after announcing a sales slump, compared to...
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

General Mills' (GIS) Q1 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

GIS - Free Report) posted decent first-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with the top and the bottom line surpassing their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Net sales increased year over year. However, earnings declined from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Management expects at-home food demand to stay above pre-pandemic levels, as people...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pet Foods#Cheerios#Net Sales#Reuters#General Mills Inc#Blue Buffalo#Refinitiv
CNBC

General Mills warns of major price increases

Evercore ISI senior managing director David Palmer joins The Exchange with his reaction to General Mills' announcement today that they're expecting to increase prices across the board. "For General Mills, it's really more about the cost," he says about why the price increases are necessary.
ECONOMY
TheStreet

5 Top Stock Gainers for Wednesday: Stitch Fix, General Mills

Stocks finished higher Wednesday after the Fed remained vague on when it will begin tapering its $120 billion in monthly bond purchases. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Wednesday:. 1. SoFi Technologies | Increase 11%. SoFi Technologies (SOFI) - Get SOFI TECHNOLOGIES INC Report shares surged after...
STOCKS
kdal610.com

Accenture forecasts current-quarter revenue above estimates

(Reuters) -IT consulting firm Accenture forecast first-quarter revenue above analysts’ estimates on Thursday, expecting stronger demand for its cloud and security services. Accenture said it expects current-quarter revenue to come in between $13.90 billion and $14.35 billion, topping Wall Street estimates of $13.51 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data. Total...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
stockxpo.com

General Mills Shows Food Is Still Glorious

Solid earnings for General Mills on Wednesday were the latest indication that investor fears for the food sector are overdone. Packaged-food company stocks have been in limbo this year as inventors haven’t known what to make of multiple cross currents, including the reopening of out-of-home dining options even as fears of the Delta virus variant have lingered, as well as surging commodity costs.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pet Food
NewsBreak
Economy
MarketWatch

General Mills earnings beat the Street with pet food and cooking-at-home trends expected to continue

General Mills Inc. shares rose 1.7% in Wednesday premarket trading after the food company reported fiscal first-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. Net income totaled $627 million, or $1.02 per share, down from $638.9 million, or $1.03 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of 99 cents beat the FactSet consensus for 89 cents. Sales of $4.54 billion were up from $4.36 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $4.30 billion. "General Mills expects changes in consumer behaviors driven by the COVID-19 pandemic will result in ongoing elevated consumer demand for food at home, relative to pre-pandemic levels," the company said in its earnings release. Changes include working from home, more cooking and baking and a bigger pet population with consumers spending more on pet food. General Mills brands include Cheerios, Yoplait yogurt and newly-acquired pet product brands Nudges and True Chews. For fiscal 2022, General Mills is guiding for organic net sales growth at the higher end of its previous outlook in the range of a 1%-to-3% decline. General Mills stock has slipped 1.3% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index has gained nearly 16%.
MARKETS
Street.Com

General Mills Stock Jumps on Profit Beat, Consumer-Demand Outlook

Shares of General Mills (GIS) - Get General Mills, Inc. (GIS) Report jumped after the cereal and packaged-foods giant reported fiscal-first-quarter results ahead of analyst expectations. For the quarter ended Aug. 29 the Minneapolis company reported adjusted earnings of 99 cents a share on revenue of $4.54 billion. Analysts surveyed...
MARKETS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: General Mills, FedEx, Adobe and more

Check out the companies making headlines in the premarket. General Mills — Shares of General Mills added 1.7% in the premarket after the food company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings. General Mills posted adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share compared with the analyst consensus of 89 cents per share, according to StreetAccount. Quarterly revenue also topped projections.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

A Glance at General Mills Stock Ahead of Earnings

General Mills Inc (NYSE:GIS) is gearing up for third-quarter earnings, due out before the open tomorrow, Sept. 22. The stock will be looking to walk away from the report with a rare upside move; GIS has finished only three of the past eight post-earnings sessions with gains, including a 1.5% move higher this past June. For tomorrow, the options market is pricing in a 3% post-earnings move for the stock, outpacing the average post-earnings swing of 1.9% in the last two years.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: General Mills

Looking into the current session, General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is trading at $58.31, after a 0.70% decrease. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 3.30%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 0.76%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
investing.com

Oracle misses quarterly revenue estimates amid strong competition

(Reuters) -Enterprise software firm Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) missed Wall Street expectations for first-quarter revenue on Monday, hurt by competition in the cloud computing space. Shares of the Austin, Texas-based company fell 1.95% in extended trading. Oracle is currently in a competitive cloud computing landscape crowded by rivals like Microsoft Corp...
AUSTIN, TX
Zacks.com

AAR Corp (AIR) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

AAR Corp. (. AIR - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings of 52 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents by6.1%. Earnings recorded a whopping surge of 206% from the year-ago quarter. Total Sales. In the quarter under review, net sales totaled $455.1...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Food Navigator

General Mills personalizes marketing, drives sales with ‘connected commerce’ initiative using retailer receipt-level data

General Mills is tapping into hard-to-access receipt-level, first party consumer data from retailers as it scales up its much vaunted “connected commerce” program – allowing it to create “strong one-to-one relationships” with shoppers and ultimately drive higher sales and increase loyalty. Over the past year, General Mills has tested the...
RETAIL
Benzinga

What Does General Mills's Debt Look Like?

Shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) decreased by 2.89% in the past three months. Before we understand the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt General Mills has. Based on General Mills's financial statement as of June 30, 2021, long-term debt is at $9.79 billion and current debt is at $2.83 billion, amounting to $12.61 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $1.51 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $11.11 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy