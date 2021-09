Zombies mode has long been a staple of the Call of Duty series, and it seems that tradition will continue with Call of Duty: Vanguard. If a new leak is to be believed, a name for the first Zombies map has been revealed: War of the Dead. That bit of information comes from @TheMW2Ghost on Twitter, who has a pretty strong track record when it comes to leaks. The name is obviously a throwback to the works of George Romero, and it seems like it would be a nice fit for Call of Duty: Vanguard's World War II setting!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO