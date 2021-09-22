Kena Bridge of Spirits: how to beat the Wood Knight

Like most MMOs, Amazon’s New World is best experienced with a group of friends. The game has already proven to be a breakout hit, reaching huge concurrent player counts on launch day and forcing players to wait in super long queues just to log in. Grouping up is fairly straightforward if you’re already a few hours into the game, but it can be pretty confusing for players that are just starting out. Here’s everything you need to know about multiplayer in New World, including how to add friends, invite people, and group up.

