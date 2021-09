Former Seahawks receiver Josh Gordon is being reinstated by the NFL and will be eligible to play as soon as next week, according to an ESPN report Friday. Following Friday’s practice, coach Pete Carroll did not rule out that the Seahawks could bring back Gordon one more time. Gordon was indefinitely suspended in January after it was revealed that he had not completed all the steps required for his league reinstatement last December. At that time, Gordon was a member of the Seahawks and had been promoted to the active roster, with the team hoping he could play in the final two regular-season games and the playoffs.

