Lacey Michelle Pounds

Mrs. Lacey Michelle Wilson Pounds, 45, of Tallapoosa, passed away, Sunday, Sept. 18, 2021. She was born May 31, 1976, in Carrollton, the daughter of Mr. William Joseph “Joe” Wilson and the late Mrs. Eddie Jean Hutcheson Wilson. Mrs. Pounds worked for the Haralson County School System for 15 years. Lacey was then led to funeral services where she was the administrative assistant for Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Douglas Chapel for the past three years. She walked side by side with families she served. Lacey was not only loved by the families she served, but also by all that had the privilege to know her. She was a compassionate, kind, and caring person who loved everyone, never meeting a stranger. She loved her job and felt at home serving and loving on people. She loved playing the piano, attending church, and going to quartet conventions listening to gospel music. She was a member of Consolation Baptist Church and was a dedicated Christian who loved the Lord.