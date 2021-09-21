CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Virginia ‘Ginny’ Clara Lynch

By Editorials
Douglas County Sentinel
 8 days ago

Virginia “Ginny” Clara Lynch, 100, of Douglasville, Georgia, formerly of Sterling, Michigan went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021. Mrs. Lynch was born in Detroit, Michigan on Oct. 10, 1920, to George Raymor Toney and Clara Amtsbuchler Toney. She was educated in the Detroit School System, active in the Catholic Church and Catholic Women’s Group at her Parish. She was known to love to dance when she was younger and enjoyed traveling. She was the first female in the State of Michigan to be certified in Entomology and worked with her husband in their Pest Control Company. Mrs. Lynch ran the company after her husband’s death until she moved to Georgia to be close to family.

