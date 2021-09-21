Christy Wright Foulks
Christy Wright Foulks, 57, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Christy was born May 5, 1964, in Greeneville, TN to the late Jakie and Lorraine Wright. She was a 34 year resident of the Douglasville, GA area before moving to Soddy Daisy, TN and was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Douglasville. Christy was a very passionate Christian woman who loved to serve others and had a giving heart. Her laughter was infectious and lit up every room she walked into. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. Her relentless pursuit of God was a true testament to who she was and we were all so thankful to have her faith in our lives (Thanks Momma!)www.douglascountysentinel.com
