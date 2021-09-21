Christy Wright Foulks, 57, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. Christy was born May 5, 1964, in Greeneville, TN to the late Jakie and Lorraine Wright. She was a 34 year resident of the Douglasville, GA area before moving to Soddy Daisy, TN and was a member of the Central Baptist Church in Douglasville. Christy was a very passionate Christian woman who loved to serve others and had a giving heart. Her laughter was infectious and lit up every room she walked into. She was a loving wife, mother, sister and friend. Her relentless pursuit of God was a true testament to who she was and we were all so thankful to have her faith in our lives (Thanks Momma!)