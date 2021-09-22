CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois declares `I’m back;’ set for fresh start in Winnipeg

By Associated Press
KESQ
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois is looking forward to finally getting to know his Jets teammates after spending much of last season in Winnipeg isolated from them due to COVID-19 protocols, coupled with a rash of injuries. Dubois says he never felt like himself after being traded by Columbus to Winnipeg in January. The 23-year-old spent this summer dedicating himself to putting last year behind him. He will arrive for the start of Jets camp in top shape. To suggest he’s excited, Dubois says, would be an understatement.

