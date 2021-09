“There’s a time,” writes the author Dorie Greenspan in her new cookbook, Baking with Dorie, “when the markets are so full of wonderful tomatoes that I stock up as though they won’t be available the next day. It was after such a spree that I made my first tomato crisp. That I kept making it beyond the summer, and that it was still good, is a testament to the crisp—even average tomatoes are appealing once baked into this dish. And, yes, frozen corn can be used too.

