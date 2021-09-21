Money in Your Pocket Minute: 9-22-21

After millions of payments were sent out on September 17, some Californians are still waiting for their $600 stimulus payout. The extra money is available to almost two-thirds of the state’s citizens. According to the Franchise Tax Board, the state has already given more than $1.8 billion to qualified taxpayers through its Golden State Stimulus in the last few weeks. Last week, on September 17, the final batch of payments to approximately 2 million Californians was sent, according to Sacramento Bee.

