Money in Your Pocket Minute: 9-22-21

informnny.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith continuing volatility in the Stock Market, there's still a lot of ups in our economy. Financial Adviser Rick Reagan explains there's still room to grow in today's Money in Your Pocket Minute.

www.informnny.com

Comments / 0

The News-Gazette

On The Money 9-14-21

Your browser does not support the audio element. Paul Ruedi and Dr. Fred Giertz discuss the economy and proposed tax increases. They also answer a caller's question about investing a lump sum in the stock market.
Smart Life Tips

4 Common Money Mistakes To Avoid In 2021

It is inevitable that during your lifetime of getting your finances together, you’re going to make some common money mistakes. Sometimes these blunders will be pretty significant, other times they are just money mistakes everyone makes at one point in their lives. Either way, we are all human.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Fortune

A supply shock is about to hit the housing market—the question is how big?

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Homeowners should've gotten more help back in 2008. At least that's become the consensus among economists in the decade since the financial crash and subsequent foreclosure crisis. It's also why Democratic and Republican lawmakers alike came together to protect struggling homeowners by creating a COVID hardship forbearance program, which allowed mortgage borrowers to pause their payments, in March 2020.
southarkansassun.com

$600 Stimulus Check: Here’s When To Receive Your Payment

After millions of payments were sent out on September 17, some Californians are still waiting for their $600 stimulus payout. The extra money is available to almost two-thirds of the state’s citizens. According to the Franchise Tax Board, the state has already given more than $1.8 billion to qualified taxpayers through its Golden State Stimulus in the last few weeks. Last week, on September 17, the final batch of payments to approximately 2 million Californians was sent, according to Sacramento Bee.
KTEN.com

Homeowners Are Sitting on Record Equity: How You Can Capitalize For Retirement

If you own a home, chances are your net worth has shot up in the last year. Skyrocketing home prices caused by a pandemic-fueled real estate frenzy have led to a scenario where homeowners in the U.S. are sitting on a record $22.7 worth of home equity after gaining $2.7 trillion in equity over the last year, according to a new report. If you’re approaching retirement and looking to tap your home’s equity, there are several strategies you may want to think about, from downsizing to taking out a reverse mortgage.
