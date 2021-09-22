Northwestern Consolidated school board hears proposed budget

The Pella School Board reviewed the certified annual report at their regular meeting Monday. It detailed the assets, liabilities, revenue and expenditures in all funds of the district. In 2020-21, the district ran on a surplus of nearly $430,000, with most COVID-19 expenses covered by federal or state aid. Action items related to authorizing spending to pay back funds used by special education and Limited English Proficient teaching were approved. All district principals and administrators gave an update to the district regarding the first month of classes. Additionally, the board approved proposals for out-of-state trips for Pella Forte, FFA, and the NASA Space Settlement Design Competition group. If the bond measure is passed in November, the district intends to use an enhanced construction management model to oversee construction, with an on-site manager approved for construction of the Early Childhood Center and Jefferson-Middle School connector, and additional architect visits for the remaining projects.

PELLA, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO