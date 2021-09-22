CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwestern Consolidated school board hears proposed budget

By ROSS FLINT rflint@shelbynews.com
Shelbyville News
 6 days ago

Northwestern Consolidated Schools Superintendent Chris Hoke discussed the proposed budget during Monday’s monthly meeting. A special meeting will take place Oct. 4 that will give the public the opportunity to comment on the budget, which will be made official Oct. 25. Hoke gave a projection, both a worst-case scenario and...

