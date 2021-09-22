Community input sought for updated Housing Element plan

Glenn County is in the process of updating the Housing Element of the county’s general plan and a survey is being conducted to gather community input.

“We want to hear from Glenn County residents, businesses and employees to make sure the Housing Element addresses issues of concern and provides a vision for the future that meets the community’s desires,” read a release issued by the county.

According to the release, The Housing Element is a required element of the county’s general plan and serves as a blueprint for meeting the housing needs of our residents, at all economic levels and addressing special housing needs. The Housing Element focuses on the unincorporated areas of Glenn County.

“The intent of this survey is to help County staff and our consultant team to better draft goals and policies for the Housing Element update that reflect the priorities, concerns, and needs of County residents and stakeholders,” read the release.

The Housing Element survey can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/b3eme2ru.

Surveys will be accepted through September 30, 2021 and may be submitted via mail, fax, email or online.

Printed copies can be submitted in person or mailed to the Glenn County Planning and Community Development Services Agency, 225 N Tehama Street, Willows, CA 95988.

All survey results will be anonymous and the survey is limited to one per household.

There will be additional opportunities for the community to comment on the Housing Element Update, including public hearings for consideration of the Draft Housing Element, according to the release.