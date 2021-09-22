CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glenn County, CA

Community input sought for updated Housing Element plan

By Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
Glenn County Transcript
 6 days ago

Glenn County is in the process of updating the Housing Element of the county’s general plan and a survey is being conducted to gather community input.

“We want to hear from Glenn County residents, businesses and employees to make sure the Housing Element addresses issues of concern and provides a vision for the future that meets the community’s desires,” read a release issued by the county.

According to the release, The Housing Element is a required element of the county’s general plan and serves as a blueprint for meeting the housing needs of our residents, at all economic levels and addressing special housing needs. The Housing Element focuses on the unincorporated areas of Glenn County.

“The intent of this survey is to help County staff and our consultant team to better draft goals and policies for the Housing Element update that reflect the priorities, concerns, and needs of County residents and stakeholders,” read the release.

The Housing Element survey can be accessed at https://tinyurl.com/b3eme2ru.

Surveys will be accepted through September 30, 2021 and may be submitted via mail, fax, email or online.

Printed copies can be submitted in person or mailed to the Glenn County Planning and Community Development Services Agency, 225 N Tehama Street, Willows, CA 95988.

All survey results will be anonymous and the survey is limited to one per household.

There will be additional opportunities for the community to comment on the Housing Element Update, including public hearings for consideration of the Draft Housing Element, according to the release.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Biden, McConnell get COVID-19 boosters, encourage vaccines

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-eight-year-old Joe Biden and 79-year-old Mitch McConnell got their booster shots Monday, the Democratic president and the Republican Senate leader urging Americans across the political spectrum to get vaccinated or plus up with boosters when eligible for the extra dose of protection. The shots, administered just hours...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Pentagon leaders Austin, Milley defend chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on Tuesday defended the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops and evacuation of Americans and Afghans from Afghanistan last month and bemoaned the failure of the Afghan government to retain power. In testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Austin said the administration began...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glenn County, CA
Local
California Government
Glenn County, CA
Government
The Hill

House considering new debt limit vote Tuesday

House Democrats are considering holding a vote Tuesday on a stand-alone bill to lift the debt ceiling, after Senate Republicans on Monday blocked a bill that included both a debt-limit suspension and government funding. Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) told reporters that action on a clean debt-limit bill is “among our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Ford to add 11,000 jobs making electric vehicles and batteries

Ford and a partner company say they plan to build three major electric-vehicle battery factories and an auto assembly plant by 2025. The investment in the future of EV technology could create an estimated 10,800 jobs and shift the automaker's future manufacturing footprint toward the South. The factories, to be...
BUSINESS
Fox News

Judge grants unconditional release for John Hinckley Jr.

A federal judge ruled Monday that John Hinckley Jr. can be unrestrictedly released next year, more than 40 years after he shot then-President Reagan in 1981. Hinckley was committed to St. Elizabeth's hospital for more than 34 years before he was released under certain restrictions in 2016. "If he hadn’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Draft Housing Element
Glenn County Transcript

Glenn County Transcript

Willows, CA
191
Followers
15
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Glenn County Transcript

Comments / 0

Community Policy