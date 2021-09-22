NBA 2K22 Review

Last year brought big changes to shooting in NBA 2K, but this time around, it seems like things are a bit more simpler. A new shot meter and mechanical improvements have seemingly washed away a lot of complaints that were around at the start of last year. Still, it is possible to have some serious problems with shooting, and you can make sinking shots a bit easier on yourself by adjusting the Shot Timing settings. Why would this help? This setting determines how user timing affect shots in game. What that means is this: if you can’t hit the black line in the shot meter, changing this option will allow you to make shots without worrying about a meter.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO