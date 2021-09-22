CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 LGBTQ Asian And Asian American Movies To Watch Now

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI Don't Want to Sleep Alone is a tough movie to watch, but if you make it through, you will be touched. Taiwan-based director Tsai Ming-liang returned to his native Malaysia for this gripping film starring Lee Kang-sheng as the victim of a vicious beating being nursed back to health by Bangladeshi immigrant worker Rawang (Norman Atun).

ricethresher.org

Review: “Shang-Chi,” a portrayal of the Asian-American experience

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, Marvel’s “Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is a stunning visual adventure that seeks to encapsulate the richness of Asian culture. Following in the tradition established by other Marvel movies like “Captain America: The First Avenger” and “Black Panther,” the film represents an origin story that transcends the titular character and points to the greater significance of their cultural identity.
MOVIES
uiowa.edu

Seeing Asian American Life through the Video Essay

Join us for a virtual panel and screening with video essayist Kevin B. Lee, whose work both demonstrates how one can use the arts, literature, theory, and history to offer an understanding of human experience—in this case, of Korean Americans and other ethnic groups—and illustrates a relatively new form of research, the video essay.
TV & VIDEOS
fresnostatenews.com

Feminist thriller ‘Man of God’ features all Asian American cast

Fresno State’s University Theatre will present its first in-person production of the 2021-22 Mainstage season with “Man of God,” written by Anna Ouyang Moench and directed by Thomas-Whit Ellis. It is the first University Theatre production written by an Asian American playwright for an entirely Asian American cast. Performances are...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Chen
Slate

Kate Was Accused of Anti-Asian Violence. Now It’s Netflix’s No. 1 Movie.

When the trailer for Kate, a new Netflix film starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Woody Harrelson, was first released last month, some viewers expressed concern. At a glance, the movie, which sends Winstead’s titular assassin rampaging through Tokyo, seems like yet another film wherein a white American protagonist mows down nameless character after nameless character in a foreign country. In fairness, if the premise seems depressingly familiar (not to mention ill-timed after an eruption of anti-Asian violence), the filmmakers—director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and writer Umair Aleem—appear to be aware of this: They supply Kate with a biracial sidekick, and a major twist late in the movie attempts to turn the formula on its head. Still, the apparent self-awareness is too little, too late, and doesn’t redeem what is fundamentally a xenophobic trope. While the revenge thriller seems to want to be seen as a female John Wick, making it only the latest in a recent spate of neon-hued movies about female contract killers (the trailer touts that it’s from “a producer of” Atomic Blonde, and it arrives less than a couple of months after Gunpowder Milkshake), this bloody tourist trip through Japan is ultimately more like one of Kate’s fellow Netflix originals, the controversial and culturally insensitive Jared Leto yakuza flick The Outsider.
MOVIES
culturemap.com

Asian American Resource Center presents Tones: Sounds of Asian America

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Tones: Sounds of Asian America has been a monthly virtual series since December 2020 featuring local Asian American artists from across generations and genres that shared intimate performances showcasing their contributions to the sounds of Asian America.
THEATER & DANCE
slohsexpressions.com

The new Netflix show “The Chair” makes a strong attempt at discussing Asian American struggles, but ultimately fails

Photo courtesy of Netflix. The new Netflix special, “The Chair”, features actress Sandra Oh as Ji-Yoon Kim, shining light on an unseen view of elite college professors and their departments: exclusion of marginalized groups, ageism, and the effects of canceled culture. Avid watchers of Netflix at San Luis Obispo High...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Daily Trojan

‘Bling Empire’ rules as depiction of Asian American authenticity

The first few scenes of the television series “Bling Empire” depict a world of opulence, excess and status. It’s no surprise given the show — which premiered in early 2021 on Netflix — follows a group of wealthy Asians and Asian Americans living in Los Angeles. It’s a “slice-of-life” vignette for the audience into what it’s like to have luxury at your disposal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Movies#Asian American#Lgbtq#Taiwan#Lgbtq Asian#Bangladeshi
San Francisco Chronicle

With ‘Shang-Chi’ soundtrack, Bay Area native brings Asian and Asian American musicians to the masses

While most of America was grilling hot dogs over Labor Day, Sean Miyashiro quietly had one of the most impactful weekends of his career. The founder of Asian and Asian American-focused music label/multimedia collective 88rising learned that “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the Marvel movie for which he executive-produced the album soundtrack, had earned a tidy $94 million at the box office.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC News

Author on pain of trans Asian Americans, joyfully queer stories

Growing up in Southern California, Ryka Aoki dreamed of being a writer, but her Japanese American parents expected her to study the sciences or something technical. Her father, a mechanic who hailed from Hawaii’s Big Island, asked her if she knew of any Asian writers, and admittedly she didn’t. “My parents told me writers don’t make money,” she told NBC Asian America.
LOS ANGELES, CA
techraptor.net

How Life is Strange: True Colors Gets Asian-American Representation Right

Alex Chen had a tough life growing up. She bounced between foster parents and orphanages, but she never found home. She's had a rotating door of psychiatrists check on her since she was a child, and she's always had a hard time controlling her emotions (although, her empathic powers don't exactly help). When you're placed in her shoes in Life is Strange: True Colors, one glance at her text history paints a picture of a young queer woman who's made a lot of mistakes when it comes to friends and romantic partners. She's the Asian-American protagonist of this adventure, but clearly, she's so much more than her racial identity.
VIDEO GAMES
