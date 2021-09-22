CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music close to home: Student turns bedroom into studio

By Tori Templet
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany students rely on creative outlets to express themselves during their time in college. Charlotte, N.C., senior Will Boatwright finds comfort in music. During his time at Baylor, Boatwright said he has learned how to create a space in his bedroom for his love of music along with other things of importance to him.

baylorlariat.com

Baylor siblings share unusual yet lovable pet pig

Two Baylor siblings have a go-to fun fact for icebreakers: they have a pet pig. Senior Lily Goodman and her brother, sophomore Evan Goodman, share a pet pig in their Chicago home. The 30-pound pig named Hamilton has been with their family for years. “My mom just always had a...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Review: E Komo Mai! L&L Hawaiian Barbecue welcomes students to the islands

“When you first move to Waco and ask people what they do for fun, they usually start listing off their favorite restaurants,” Zachary Sheldon, film & digital media lecturer, said at the beginning of my class. “Then when you stop them and say, ‘Okay, but what do you do?’ They kind of give you a funny look and then go back to listing places to eat.”
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Dutch Bros Coffee finds new home in Waco

Another Waco coffee spot is on the rise for Baylor students, as Dutch Bros Coffee is preparing to open its doors soon. The new location does not have a set date to open to the public but it’s aiming for early Oct. Dutch Bros was founded in 1992 in Grants...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Lee Lockwood Library and Museum hosts Evening with Waco Authors

The Historic Waco Foundation held a panel-style presentation Tuesday of local authors within the Waco area to talk about their works. The panel was headlined by authors Eric Ames, Linda Mason Crawford, Brandi Gibson, Cindy Janecka and David Mosley. Throughout the night, each writer had the opportunity to present their...
WACO, TX
baylorlariat.com

Baylor lecturer resumes short film production after COVID-19 delays

After entering his previous short film, “Con Alma,” in two Oscar-qualifying festivals — Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival and St. Louis International Film Festival — Sam Henderson, Baylor theater and film lecturer, introduces his next project: “BREAK.”. Set in the mid-60s, the film tells the story of an amateur...
PUBLIC HEALTH
