Music close to home: Student turns bedroom into studio

GREAT RENTAL PROPERTY OR STARTER HOME. This home has a kitchen/living room, 2 bedrooms, and 1 bath. There is additional storage in a massive root cellar, perfect for preppers! Located on a quiet road and surrounded by beautiful woods. There is a new roof, paint, and nice hardwood floors throughout. It would benefit from some updates to the kitchen and a central heating/cooling or split system, but it is clearly livable with what's there presently, as it is currently rented. It is a good investment, being in an up and coming neighborhood. It has plenty of space for a garden and off road parking. Convenient to all of the downtown entertainment, shops, restaurants and the historic Rivermont district, but with a secluded feel. Linkhorne/EC Glass schools. Auction license # 2908001031 and 2907004527.
Comments / 0