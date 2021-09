Last Tuesday night, on Sept. 14, Lincoln County School District #1’s School Board met for their regularly scheduled monthly meeting. Unlike their previous special meeting’s agenda, their agenda was far more routine this time around. However, before the board got into that, a small ceremony was held to recognize the KJSHS Students of the Month for September. The students in question, most of whom are featured on A3, were: Bridger Neria (7th), KayCee Davis (8th), Kylee Batista (9th), Gracee Painter (10th), Landon Heaps (11th), and Jordan Krall (12th). Unfortunately, only Davis was able to attend the meeting, departing shortly after she had been recognized.

LINCOLN COUNTY, WY ・ 7 DAYS AGO