The pit needs more input

The newspapers and local TV news keep publishing a design for the Hailey town gathering place which is simply a hole in the ground with an AstroTurf bottom. This concept is wholly inappropriate and an embarrassment to the city. The design for the city’s centerpiece needs further input from the greater community. There are many architects, artists, and others who should be brought into the process. Other designs could include decorative pavers on a flat surface, interesting lighting, seating, tables, shade provided by umbrellas or canopies, and a sculptural fountain in the center. The hole in the ground, which actually isn’t a design at all, doesn’t have any admirable qualities which invite people to gather. Rather, it’s a place to fall into and break your neck.