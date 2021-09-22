Mask, vax policy doesn’t make sense
The Argyros has recently implemented a new policy called M.O.V.E. (Mask On, Vax Essential). I’m sure many of you are happy about this policy. I am not!. Masks and vaccines are the hot topic of the day. To mask or not to mask...to vax or not to vax. To me the hottest topic that hasn’t even been mentioned is our freedom of choice. Many people cannot or do not wish to wear a mask due to medical conditions and or religious beliefs. The new policies today are a “one size fits all” strategy that can’t possibly work. And vaccines should always be a personal choice. One’s vaccine status or COVID-19 test status is personal and private information.www.mtexpress.com
Comments / 0