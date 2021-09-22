CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Mask, vax policy doesn’t make sense

Idaho Mountain Express
 6 days ago

The Argyros has recently implemented a new policy called M.O.V.E. (Mask On, Vax Essential). I’m sure many of you are happy about this policy. I am not!. Masks and vaccines are the hot topic of the day. To mask or not to mask...to vax or not to vax. To me the hottest topic that hasn’t even been mentioned is our freedom of choice. Many people cannot or do not wish to wear a mask due to medical conditions and or religious beliefs. The new policies today are a “one size fits all” strategy that can’t possibly work. And vaccines should always be a personal choice. One’s vaccine status or COVID-19 test status is personal and private information.

www.mtexpress.com

Albany Herald

TERRY M. CORR: Vaccination as conspiracy? Doesn't make sense

The COVID-19 virus and its variants do not care what gender you are, what race you are, what your religious beliefs are, or what political party you are affiliated with. If you are a human being and unprotected against this virus, you are a sitting duck to become infected and are so much more at risk of being hospitalized and of dying from this virus!
PHARMACEUTICALS
mediapost.com

Making Sense Of Willful Ignorance

Willful ignorance is nothing new. Depending on your beliefs, you could say it was willful ignorance that got Adam and Eve kicked out of the Garden of Eden. But the visibility of it is higher than it’s ever been before. In the past couple of years, we have had a convergence of factors that has pushed willful ignorance to the surface -- a perfect storm of fact denial.
MENTAL HEALTH
Herald & Review

Faye Flam: Pandemic mask rules are making even less sense

San Francisco Mayor London Breed sent an important but unintentional message recently when she was caught violating her own mask mandates while partying away, maskless, in a jam-packed jazz club. Her excuse was incoherent; she said she was “feeling the spirit,” enjoying the music and so not thinking about a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Changes to menstrual cycle after Covid vaccination should be investigated, says expert

A potential link between changes in the menstrual cycle after having been vaccinated against Covid should be investigated, an expert has written in a newly published report.Thousands of women have reported changes in the periods after getting jabbed, such as their cycle running late and heavier or unexpected flows.These changes are not listed as common side effects for vaccination but more than 30,000 reports had been made by 2 September to the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).However, most people reported that the changes were temporary and that their period returns to normal the following cycle.The MHRA...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
MindBodyGreen

The Best Time Of Day To Take Vitamin D, According To Experts

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Vitamin D is a crucial nutrient for our health and well-being for a number of reasons (think mood, bone health, immunity, and more).* Unfortunately, though, many of us don't get enough. Research demonstrates an alarming 93% of Americans fail to get in just 400 IU per day from their diet—and the science is abundantly clear that 400 IU doesn't even come close to cutting it, anyway.
NUTRITION
shefinds

You Should Be Eating These Foods Everyday As You Age For More Energy, According to a Gut Health Expert

As you age, low energy and chronic fatigue become a very prevalent issue for many. From vitamin deficiencies to stress to hormonal changes, experiencing constant low energy can be very frustrating, especially when it impacts your ability to live everyday life. However, wellness starts with what you put in your body, and there are some foods that you can add to your diet that will help energize you so you can tackle the day while feeling your best. Janet Verney, an Advanced Gut Health Course moderator at the Institute of Integrative Nutrition and founder of ROOTS2Wellness is sharing with us some of the foods she recommends for maintaining steady energy levels throughout the day.
FITNESS
healthdigest.com

The Real Reason Not Everyone Can Get A Tan

Spend a summer afternoon snoozing under the midday sun, and you're sure to wake up a few shades darker than when you lay down. For some, waking up to a glowing tan is just what they hoped for, while for others, waking up to a painful red burn is agonizing. What's the difference? Why do some people tan easily while others — especially those with fair skin — can basically count on turning pink, not brown, under the sun?
SKIN CARE
New York Post

The DOE wants to make the ‘Maspeth Minimum’ a city-wide policy

The scariest part about the devastating report into cheating at Maspeth High School is how the Department of Education has responded to such scandals. The biggest issue, to them, is not that Maspeth’s principal graduated students who didn’t pass classes. Or that students were fed answers to tests. It’s that grades and tests even exist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SlashGear

Study claims obesity caused by picking wrong foods, not eating too much

Despite years of calories-in, calories-out dieting advice, obesity levels are increasing in many countries, raising public health concerns. A newly published perspective piece notes that the root cause of obesity — and perhaps key to addressing the problem — may not be as simple as overeating, but rather the types of food that people are often consuming.
FITNESS
gentside.co.uk

Proudly 'unmuzzled, unmasked and unvaccinated' anti-vaxx mother dies of COVID-19

A woman in the US by the name of Kristen Lowery has passed away due to the coronavirus after preaching freedom of expression and condemning masks and vaccines. The anti-vax mother-of-four would regularly post on her personal Facebook account anti vaccination rhetoric, claiming to be giving a voice to 'the vaccine injured.' The 40-year-old woman was described as being a 'free thinker' and believed people should stop at nothing to question everything.
SCIENCE
The Atlantic

No, Vaccinated People Are Not ‘Just as Likely’ to Spread the Coronavirus as Unvaccinated People

For many fully vaccinated Americans, the Delta surge spoiled what should’ve been a glorious summer. Those who had cast their masks aside months ago were asked to dust them off. Many are still taking no chances. Some have even returned to all the same precautions they took before getting their shots, including avoiding the company of other fully vaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Arkansas Online

OPINION | FAYE FLAM: Making sense of masks

San Francisco Mayor London Breed sent an unintentional message recently by violating her own mask mandates while partying, maskless, in a jam-packed jazz club. She said she was “feeling the spirit,” enjoying the music. Despite her hypocrisy, a more serious problem is the misleading messages sent by the rules themselves....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Idaho Mountain Express

When Little does little

When Governor Little had a chance to stop the latest mutation of COVID, he shirked his responsibility as an elected representative of Idaho. As the delta variant was approaching Idaho from both sides of the country, he disregarded the facts. Dear Governor, you failed the health care system by not...
HEALTH
EatThis

Signs Delta is in Your Brain, Warn Doctors

There are many things experts don't know about COVID. One of them is why the virus causes symptoms related to the brain. "Despite being over a year and a half into the pandemic, we have a very fundamental understanding of the neurological symptoms of COVID," says William Kimbrough, MD, a primary care physician at One Medical. "We're still learning about how common, how serious, and how long these neurological symptoms can last after COVID, as well as what treatments may help reduce the severity or duration."
HEALTH

