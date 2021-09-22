Businesses Can Now Support Charitable Causes And Promote Their Brands At The Same Time With Promos For A Purpose

Menthol crystals is a type of alcohol, which is produced from mint oils after passing through various processes including extraction, distillation, filtration and crystallization. Menthol crystals are clear crystals at room temperature and are used in various application in food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industry. Menthol crystals pharmaceutical applications include decongestants, lip balms, topical analgesic, skin care products, dental floss, massage oils and cough medicines. Cosmetics applications of menthol crystals includes perfumes, laundry products, soap making, toothpaste, body sprays, creams and others. Menthol crystals can be produced by natural as well as synthetic ways. Natural menthol crystal constitute major part of the market. The end uses of menthol crystals are cosmetics and pharmaceutical, which prefers natural products to attract the customers. Menthol crystals have various benefits in personal care are used by various medicinal therapies available today. The natural sources of menthol crystals include peppermint, corn mint, and other mint plants.
Comments / 0