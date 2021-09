CHINO, Calif. (September 23, 2021) – Alere Property Group, a leading developer and investor of industrial real estate in Southern California, today announced it is under construction on two new state-of-the-art industrial warehouse complexes in separate locations in Chino, Calif. Combined, the two speculative ground-up development projects will add approximately 626,000 square feet of industrial space to the Inland Empire West submarket. Named Euclid Industrial Park and Chino Commerce Park, the projects will provide a range of product sizes with above-average building characteristics to accommodate a variety of tenants and uses.

