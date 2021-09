TUES & THURS: 4-6PM Keep your kids away from those screens and help them release some energy at our after school program. Join our kid’s club! Drop your kids off between 4 – 4:30PM, and then pick them up by 6PM! While your kids work their energy off on our wall, you can finish some work, run errands, or enjoy some peace and quiet! Our instructors will provide on the wall programming, as well as off the wall activities like: games, coloring, homework help, arts and crafts projects, and much more!

