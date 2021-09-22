Masquerade dance to make a return this Halloween
This year, the Cascade Fire Department will resume its tradition of the Halloween Masquerade Dance, an event which was canceled last year due to COVID-19 forcing all activities to be held outdoors. The 2020 replacement for the dance in the form of a Halloween parade, however, proved very popular with the community and will be held again this year in addition to the dance itself. Both events will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30.www.cpioneer.com
