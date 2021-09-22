PA Health Official Says State Prepared For Vaccine Boosters

HERSHEY (AP) – PA’s top health official says the state’s network of vaccine providers is ready to deliver booster shots of the coronavirus vaccine as soon as federal authorities sign off. The state says more than 2,000 providers have COVID-19 vaccine inventory. Federal authorities are considering a recommendation to give extra vaccine doses to people aged 65 or older and those who are at heightened risk from COVID-19. PA’s Acting Health Secretary Alison Beam says the state’s providers are “well prepared to start administering booster shoots.” Beam ordered providers to offer online vaccination appointments as well as live telephone support and serve walk-ins where possible.