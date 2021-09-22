CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Tropical Storm Ida Disaster Declaration Extended

By Greg Barton
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG – The PA General Assembly has approved House Resolution 139 which would extend the provisions of Gov. Tom Wolf’s August 31 disaster emergency declaration relative to the aftereffects of Tropical Storm Ida. The storm had a serious impact on many communities across the state. As the extensive recovery effort continues, lawmakers felt renewing the disaster declaration was necessary. House Resolution 139 extends the disaster emergency declaration until Oct. 27, 2021.

