Senate Panel Approves PA Election Related Bills

HARRISBURG – Two bills sponsored by Lancaster County Sen. Scott Martin designed to improve PA election law were approved by the Senate State Government Committee. Senate Bill 56 requires successful write-in candidates to receive at least the same number of write-in votes as would be required if they had filed signed nomination petitions. It would weed out candidates who may lack interest or basic qualifications for office. That bill now goes to the full Senate. Senate Bill 551 amends the PA Constitution to eliminate an antiquated mandate that requires a separate ballot or a separate column on voting machines when voting for the retention of justices, judges, and justices of the peace. That bill goes to the full Senate. Because it is a constitutional amendment, it must pass both the state House and the Senate in two consecutive legislative sessions before being put on the ballot for consideration by voters. The earliest voters could see the question on the ballot is the 2022 primary.