Essex County, VA

2245 Hustle Rd, Essex, VA 22476

Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCountry Living!! Recently updated home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on approximately 1 acre. Recent updates include new rear French doors, new interior doors, updated kitchen, new electrical wiring, new plumbing, new drywall, front and rear Digital key locks, new deck railings, new interior floor trim, and freshly painted throughout. Other features include new HVAC in 2019, 1 car garage( 30x16 ), w/ concrete floor, and garden tub in primary bathroom. Seller is providing 1st year AHS Home warranty. Conveniently located for an easy commute to Tappahannock, Warsaw, Fredericksburg, And Dahlgren. Although no known defects, home and detached garage are being sold AS-IS.

