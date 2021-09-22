CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New free resources for young people to become independent digital makers

Raspberry Pi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur mission at the Raspberry Pi Foundation is to help learners get creative with technology and develop the skills and confidence they need to make things that matter to them using code and physical computing. One of the ways in which we do this is by offering learners a catalogue of more than 250 free digital making projects! Some of them have been translated into 30 languages, and they can be used with or without a Raspberry Pi computer.

