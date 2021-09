Radio - KJLS (103.3-FM) Fort Hays State Football heads on the road this weekend to Joplin, Missouri where it will take on Missouri Southern. Kickoff is set for 2 pm on Saturday. The Tigers bring in a seven-game win streak against the Lions, with 2010 being the last time the Lions took a game in the series history. The Tigers have won four straight meetings between the teams in Joplin.

HAYS, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO