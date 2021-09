October’s Garden Club meeting will be held on Thursday, October 7th at 1 PM at the French Creek Park picnic shelter (with lunch (on your own before) at Double G Saloon on Main Street for those interested. We have acquired the theme for the Christmas Walk. Bring your ideas on what we can do with the 78/30 corner planters with the theme. ( See Below) We can utilize our wooden pallet trees. (some or all of them)

