Bring Me The Horizon Gave A Live Debut To Several Of Their Songs At First Show Of 2021 Last Night

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBring Me The Horizon kicked off their 2021 touring last night (September 20th) with a show at the Bonus Arena in Hull, England. Given the pandemic and the band’s absence of touring, the 18-song set also saw the live debut of several tracks from the band, including “Teardrops“, “Dear Diary,“, “Parasite Eve“, “Kingslayer“, “1×1” (with the Nova Twins guesting) and the band’s newly released single “DiE4u“.

www.theprp.com

