Bring Me The Horizon Gave A Live Debut To Several Of Their Songs At First Show Of 2021 Last Night

Bring Me the Horizon is back at it with a new song release! The new single, “DiE4u”, showcases both sides of the established hard rock band — the Count Your Blessings era and the Amo era. This new song “DiE4u” was interesting upon first listen, released officially on September 16th, 2021; it’s the first song off a string of EPs that started unfolding last year, with Bring Me the Horizon’s Post Human: Survival Horror out last Halloween. Now, with three more EPs planned in the series, the works comes from a point in this band’s career where, if you are a fan, you can expect something excellent.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO