Fleshgod Apocalypse’s Francesco Paoli To Begin Rehabilitation After Hospitalization & Surgery From Rock Climbing Accident

During the latest episode of Below Deck Mediterranean on Bravo, it’s a bit of an understatement to say stewardess Lexi Wilson wasn’t really being a team player. She slept in instead of joining the crew for a day off of water sports. She showed up to lunch but was less than pleasant. She slept in the van instead of joining the group for a nice dinner, and when she did show up, she brought with her some of the vilest language we’ve heard on the show.

TV SERIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO