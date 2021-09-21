Fleshgod Apocalypse’s Francesco Paoli To Begin Rehabilitation After Hospitalization & Surgery From Rock Climbing Accident
This past August Fleshgod Apocalypse vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Francesco Paoli suffered “severe injuries” while rock climbing in Abruzzo, Italy. In a newly provided update from the band, it has been revealed that Paoli has since undergone successful surgery and a month of hospitalization. He is now preparing to begin rehab to help aid his recovery.www.theprp.com
Comments / 0