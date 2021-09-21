CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleshgod Apocalypse’s Francesco Paoli To Begin Rehabilitation After Hospitalization & Surgery From Rock Climbing Accident

By wookubus
theprp.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past August Fleshgod Apocalypse vocalist/multi-instrumentalist Francesco Paoli suffered “severe injuries” while rock climbing in Abruzzo, Italy. In a newly provided update from the band, it has been revealed that Paoli has since undergone successful surgery and a month of hospitalization. He is now preparing to begin rehab to help aid his recovery.

www.theprp.com

