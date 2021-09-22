CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Charles Reveals Final Conversation With Dad Prince Philip Amid Fresh Battles From Charity, Anti-Monarchists

By Madz Dizon
hngn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince Charles recounted one of his final conversations with his father on the day before Prince Philip's sad death in April. Prince Charles said on the new BBC documentary Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which will screen on Wednesday evening, that he and his father were discussing arrangements for Prince Philip's impending 100th birthday in June when the Duke of Edinburgh reacted with his trademark quick wit.

www.hngn.com

nickiswift.com

The Real Reason Prince Charles Is Incredibly Sad Over Lilibet Diana

Prince Charles rolled with the punches this year. Prince Harry blasted him in his bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and claimed that Charles had cut him off financially after leaving The Firm, as noted by CBS. Harry alleged that had it not been for his inheritance from his mother, he and Meghan Markle would not have been able to move to California.
Page Six

Prince Charles recalls the last conversation he had with late Prince Philip

In a new BBC documentary, Prince Charles reveals exactly what he said to his late father, Prince Philip, shortly before the patriarch passed away this April, The Daily Mail reports. One day before Philip’s death, Charles claims that he and the longest-serving royal consort in British history discussed his 100th...
Hello Magazine

The Countess of Wessex reveals surprising unknown detail about Prince Philip

The late Duke of Edinburgh was renowned for his love of barbecues, but did you know that he was also a big fan of cookery programmes?. In the forthcoming BBC One documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which airs on 22 September, the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Countess of Wessex discuss the Duke's hobbies.
Daily Mail

Chairman of Prince Charles's charity QUITS over cash for access storm: Head of Prince's Foundation resigns and another senior executive stands down 'after it accepted £100,000 gift from Russian banker'

The chairman of the Prince Charles's charity has resigned and another senior executive has temporarily stood down amid an investigation into the acceptance of a six-figure sum from a Russian banker previously convicted of money laundering. The Scottish Charity Regulator launched an investigation into the matter earlier this week amid...
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie reveals touching wedding gift from Prince Philip

The late Duke of Edinburgh shared a close bond with his eight grandchildren, who have shared some sweet and funny anecdotes about their grandfather in a new BBC One documentary. Princess Eugenie revealed how Prince Philip gave her a touching bespoke handmade painting he had done of a bunch of...
BBC

Prince Charles foundation chair quits amid cash-for-access claims

The chairman of The Prince's Foundation has resigned amid concerns over possible "rogue activity" linked to the future king's educational charity. Douglas Connell said he would be responsible "if it appears that serious misconduct may have taken place". Newspaper reports alleged the charity had accepted £100,000 from a Russian donor...
nickiswift.com

What Were Prince Charles' Last Words To Prince Philip?

Prince Philip was admitted to the hospital back in February after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement at the time, according to CBS News. Philip spent a full month under the care of doctors. A few weeks into his hospital stay, he was transferred to St. Bartholomew's Hospital in east London where he underwent surgery for a pre-existing heart condition, before being transferred back to King Edward VII hospital to be monitored for a bit longer, according to ABC News. Royal watchers were relieved to hear that Philip had been discharged from the hospital on March 16, according to BBC News. Photos of the Duke of Edinburgh in the back of a car painted a picture of a very frail man on his way back to Windsor Castle. Less than one month later, Philip died.
nickiswift.com

Prince William Reveals The Hilarious Reason Prince Philip Was Always In Trouble With The Queen

Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99. Before his death, a documentary about the Duke of Edinburgh's life in honor of his 100th birthday was in the works. Now, the television special has been altered a bit to honor the legacy that he left behind. "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers" features several interviews with those who were closest to Philip, including his four children and several of his grandchildren. According to Us Weekly, there have been some very personal memories shared on the documentary, including the last conversation that Prince Charles had with his father the day before he died. Charles told Philip that the family had been making plans for his birthday, to which Philip replied, "well, I've got to be alive for it, haven't I?"
talesbuzz.com

Prince Harry, Prince William honor Prince Philip in new BBC doc

Memories of Prince William and Prince Harry with the late Prince Philip will be revealed in never-before-seen footage from Queen Elizabeth II’s personal collection. The sentimental clips will be shown in the BBC’s upcoming documentary celebrating the Duke of Edinburgh’s life, “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers,” which airs next week.
USA Today

Chair of Prince Charles' charity quits amid donor scandal involving Russian banker

LONDON — The chairman of Prince Charles' charitable foundation resigned Wednesday after reports the organization was offered a donation of about $692,000 from a Russian banker seeking British citizenship. The news marked an escalation in the growing scandal over the workings of the future king's much-praised charitable activities and the...
nickiswift.com

Prince Charles Faces Another Charity Scandal

Things are getting quite toasty for Prince Charles. The spotlight is now firmly on the British heir to the throne and his charity. Not only has a former British government minister filed a complaint against Charles for the contravention of the Honors (Prevention of Abuses) Act 1925, via The Daily Beast, but the Prince's Foundation faces more controversy now that more allegations of misconduct are being investigated.
