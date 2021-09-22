Prince Charles Reveals Final Conversation With Dad Prince Philip Amid Fresh Battles From Charity, Anti-Monarchists

Prince Philip died on April 9 at the age of 99. Before his death, a documentary about the Duke of Edinburgh's life in honor of his 100th birthday was in the works. Now, the television special has been altered a bit to honor the legacy that he left behind. "Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers" features several interviews with those who were closest to Philip, including his four children and several of his grandchildren. According to Us Weekly, there have been some very personal memories shared on the documentary, including the last conversation that Prince Charles had with his father the day before he died. Charles told Philip that the family had been making plans for his birthday, to which Philip replied, "well, I've got to be alive for it, haven't I?"

WORLD ・ 7 DAYS AGO