The labor shortage crushing the hospitality, service and transportation industries has worked its way to the Port of Astoria. “We’re still operating with a shorter maintenance staff than we have had in years past, and, additionally, we found it difficult to fill part-time and on-call positions, whether that be airport fueling or Port security,” Will Isom, the Port’s executive director, said. “So we have had folks who had to put in extra time.”

ASTORIA, OR ・ 12 DAYS AGO