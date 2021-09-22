Texas A&M Aggies vs Arkansas Razorbacks Betting Prediction & Preview | The College Football Experience (Ep. 845)

The College Football Experience (@TCEonSGPN) on the Sports Gambling Podcast Network previews Saturday’s big time matchup between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Texas A&M Aggies. Pick Dundee aka (@TheColbyD) & Terrell Furman Jr. (@ReallyRell__) break down the game and highlight just who you should be betting on in this SEC conference matchup. Will KJ Jefferson and Kendal Briles be too much for Mike Elko and the Aggies defense? Will Zach Calzada be able to throw down the field against Barry Odoms defense? Which running back will rush for more between Trelon Smith and Isaiah Spiller? We talk it all on this special edition episode of The College Football Experience.