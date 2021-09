Sony Santa Monica has shared a short clip of the upcoming God Of War Ragnarök which shows us two of Odin's own henchmen, and we are so hyped. Well, the word "henchmen" is used rather flexibly here, as it's actually a pair of ravens scattering into the sky as Kratos approaches the frozen ship. According to Norse mythology, Odin owns a number of animal familiars including two ravens named Huginn and Muninn. "Huginn" means "thought" and "Muninn" means "mind" as an extra bit of trivia for you. These birds were eventually granted the ability to speak to the All-Father and describe to him what they see and hear on their journeys across Midgard.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO