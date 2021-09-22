What If? Episode 7 Review: ‘A must-watch for the ending, if nothing else’

What If? episode 7 is now available on Disney Plus. The new episode focuses on Thor, but this is a version who was brought up as an only child. Without Loki to help shape his childhood, this version of Thor is big into parties and doesn’t accept responsibility for his actions. His path still leads to Earth, but his arrival there is quite different. With that said, the end result is the same, meaning this is yet another episode that retreads old ground, but at least the twist ending saves it. Here is the What If? episode 7 episode and ending explained.