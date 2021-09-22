5 App Modernization Best Practices
An organization’s digital transformation is ineffectual if it doesn’t bring out the best from its applications. This is a near-universal concern since most enterprises still have core applications that are architected primarily to work in legacy IT landscapes in an on-premises dedicated environment, slowing down IT and business performance, stymieing innovation and increasing vulnerability to risk. Businesses are paying the price of their technical debt by forsaking agility, adaptability and competitiveness. That’s bad enough in regular times; in a post-pandemic scenario, this can have devastating consequences.devops.com
Comments / 0