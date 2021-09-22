5 App Modernization Best Practices

You can spend millions of dollars on product development, but if the end-user just "doesn't get it" -- you're toast. And there's where UX (short for user experience) comes in. UX design is the field responsible for making sure a business' products can be used effectively by the target customer. And as a result, UX shapes how the entire business and brand is perceived. It's the difference between whether your customers walk away feeling accomplished or frustrated after using your product.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO