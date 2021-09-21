View the Raleigh Parks 2020-2021 Annual Report

It is with great pleasure we present the 2020-2021 Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department Annual Report highlighting our many significant accomplishments over the past year.

We will continue to work hard to provide a model parks system for all citizens and visitors of Raleigh to enjoy and be proud of. We are committed to maintaining our parks and facilities in a clean and safe manner, preserving and protecting our natural environment, looking into Raleigh’s unique culture at our museum and historic sites, and providing the highest quality recreation opportunities for citizens of every age and ability.