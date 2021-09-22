How to Watch Syracuse vs Liberty

Matchup: Syracuse vs Liberty

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, NY

Time: 8:00pm Eastern - Friday, September 24th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: FuboTV

Broadcast Team: Drew Carter, Bobby Carpenter, Taylor Davis

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse and Liberty have played the last two seasons. Those were the only games in the series to date. The Orange won the first meeting 24-0 at Liberty. The Flames got revenge last season with a 38-21 triumph in the Dome. Friday night's game will be the rubber match.

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Point spread: Liberty -6, Over-under: 52.5 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 46.8% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener but bounced back with a 62-24 win over Albany.

Liberty has started the season 3-0. The Flames opened the season with a 48-7 win over FCS Campbell. The next week, in Liberty's lone road game to date, the Flames topped Troy 21-13. Last week, Liberty beat Old Dominion 45-17. The Flames are led by quarterback Malik Willis. Through three games, Willis is completing 71% of his passes, has thrown for 613 yards with seven touchdowns, no interceptions and rushed for 225 yards with four more scores.