How to Watch Syracuse vs Liberty

By Mike McAllister
 6 days ago
Matchup: Syracuse vs Liberty

Location: Carrier Dome - Syracuse, NY

Time: 8:00pm Eastern - Friday, September 24th.

Television: ACC Network

Stream: FuboTV

Broadcast Team: Drew Carter, Bobby Carpenter, Taylor Davis

Radio: TK99, WAER, Cuse.com, TuneIn App

Series History: Syracuse and Liberty have played the last two seasons. Those were the only games in the series to date. The Orange won the first meeting 24-0 at Liberty. The Flames got revenge last season with a 38-21 triumph in the Dome. Friday night's game will be the rubber match.

Live Stats: LINK

Odds: Point spread: Liberty -6, Over-under: 52.5 points

ESPN Matchup Predictor: Syracuse has a 46.8% chance to win.

Syracuse enters the 2021 season following back to back losing campaigns. After a 10 win 2018 season, the Orange has gone 5-7 and 1-10 in the last two years. Getting back to a bowl game would be significant for the program's direction. A season opening win over Ohio was a step in the right direction. However, Syracuse missed a chance to start the year 2-0 with a loss to Rutgers in the home opener but bounced back with a 62-24 win over Albany.

Liberty has started the season 3-0. The Flames opened the season with a 48-7 win over FCS Campbell. The next week, in Liberty's lone road game to date, the Flames topped Troy 21-13. Last week, Liberty beat Old Dominion 45-17. The Flames are led by quarterback Malik Willis. Through three games, Willis is completing 71% of his passes, has thrown for 613 yards with seven touchdowns, no interceptions and rushed for 225 yards with four more scores.

Bleav in Syracuse Episode 7: Syracuse Defense Shines vs Malik Willis, Liberty

Bleav in Syracuse podcast episode seven is out! Shamarko Thomas was unavailable for this episode, so internet sensation Kyle Leff filled in as co-host. The guys break down the Orange's big 24-21 win over Liberty including key takeaways, the performance of the defense, Sean Tucker with another big day, the decision to start Garrett Shrader and much more. Subscribe, download and listen below.
Jarveon Howard Enters Transfer Portal

Syracuse running back Jarveon Howard has entered the transfer portal. The news was first reported by Rivals. Howard rushed for 791 yards and 10 touchdowns during his three seasons at Syracuse. He only had seven carries for 79 yards and zero touchdowns this season. Howard saw his most action against...
Babers Discusses Quarterback Battle, Upcoming Game Against FSU

Syracuse goes into conference play at 3-1 as they head on the road to Florida State this Saturday. Garret Shrader was announced the starter last Friday night right before the game over Tommy DeVito. Shrader was 6 of 15 for 77 passing yards along with 16 carries for 53 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Dino Babers announced today that Garrett Shrader will be the starting quarterback as they begin their conference opponents heading to Tallahassee to face the winless Florida State Seminoles this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. eastern on ACC Network.
Senior Leadership Buying in to New Coaching Staff

The Syracuse Orange men's lacrosse program is to college lacrosse what Alabama is to college football. SU's 11 national championships and 39 NCAA Tournament appearances stand alone atop the Division I level. What's maybe even more impressive: Syracuse became a national powerhouse with only four different coaches since 1916. That's...
Syracuse Football Depth Chart vs Florida State

Syracuse football has released its depth chart for the ACC opener against Florida State. Garrett Shrader is listed as the starting quarterback. At right guard, it is listed as Dakota Davis or Darius Tisdale, though Davis is expected to be the starter as he was against Liberty. QUARTERBACK. Starter: Garrett...
How Syracuse Commits Performed This Week

DB Dom Foster - Warren G Harding (Ohio): Won 20-17 vs St. Vincent-St. Mary. 85 receiving yards, 1 touchdown, 2 pass breakups. DL Q'Yaeir Price - DePaul Catholic (NJ): Lost 10-3 to St. Peter's Prep. Two sacks. LB Mekhi Mason - Monsignor Pace (FL): Won 26-14 vs Norland. 7 tackles,...
Syracuse Men Are Runners Up in Beantown

‘Cuse traveled to Boston Friday for the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown. The Orange men finished second to nationally ranked No. 6 Arkansas, while the Orange women placed seventh out of 22 teams. Leading the men along the 8,000-meter course, senior Joe Dragon finished third overall behind a pair of runners...
Syracuse Defense Steps Up Against Toughest Opponent to Date

Just as it has all season, the Orange’s defense showed up against Liberty and its superstar quarterback Malik Willis. With the help of a raucous Carrier Dome crowd, the Syracuse defense limited the potent Flames offense for much of the night. Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze said he was impressed...
Gary Gait Era Begins With Scrimmage on Alumni Weekend

Less than 24 hours after Garrett Shrader and Sean Tucker crept towards the end zone on the Dome's 10-yard line, lacrosse nets stood in synchrony, marking the unofficial start to the Gary Gait era of Orange lacrosse. Saturday began with an alumni scrimmage at 1 p.m. Teams wore white and...
Cal's Three Keys to Victory

The Orange is finishing up non-conference play against Liberty on Friday Night in the Dome. For Syracuse to win this game, it has to snap the groove Liberty's offense wants to get into. Allowing such a groove to persist will allow them freedom to experiment with the deep ball. With such a valuable player in Malik Willis, the Orange have to limit explosion plays and get him to turn the ball over. Read below for an in depth analysis on how the Orange emerge victorious.
Bleav in Syracuse Episode 6: Breaking Down Matchup With Malik Willis, Liberty

Episode six of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast is out! Co-host Shamarko Thomas was unavailable for this episode, so producer Kyle Leff put on his hosting hat and filled in. Kyle and Mike McAllister look ahead to Syracuse's home matchup with Liberty including how to contain Malik Willis, other Liberty players that will challenge the Orange, keys to the game, predictions and more. You can download, listen and subscribe below.
Syracuse Forms Alliance With MEAC

Syracuse Athletics has announced a 10-year alliance with the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC). Details from the press release:. Syracuse University and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) today announced they have signed a first-of-its-kind agreement, creating an alliance designed to connect institutions, students-athletes, staff and alumni. The 10-year partnership, which is...
Stefon Thompson: Liberty and Friday Night Lights

In what could potentially be the biggest challenge yet this season, the Orange still feel the sting from last year's loss against Liberty. The aura surrounding this game is a personal one, providing remnants of last year's failed attempt to knock the Flames off. Syracuse linebacker Stefon Thompson is coming...
Dino Babers: Liberty and QB Competition

Dealing with the offensive threat of Malik Willis is a primary focus for the Orange this week. His play making ability is unmatched, as this may be the biggest test the Orange have faced this season. The dual threat quarterback won’t just kill you in the air but has intentions of trucking through an entire defense as well. Syracuse Head Coach Dino Babers credits not only the quarterbacks arm but his determination when running the ball.
Bleav in Syracuse Episode 5: Breaking Down the Win Over Albany

Episode five of the Bleav in Syracuse podcast is out! Co-hosts Mike McAllister and Shamarko Thomas breakdown the Orange's 62-24 win over Albany, including Sean Tucker's huge day, the offensive line's performance, who should start at quarterback moving forward, the penalty situation, what stood out about the defense vs Albany and more. Download, subscribe and listen at your favorite podcasting location below.
