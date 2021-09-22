Gunther secures funding for crisis intervention in Orange County

MIDDLETOWN – Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (D,I,WF-Forestburgh) announced Monday that she has secured $1 million in funding to expand crisis intervention services in communities around Orange County. According to Darcie Miller, Commissioner of Orange County Social Services and Mental Health, the money will be used to bolster services in the cities of Middletown and Port Jervis, and the towns of Wallkill and Mount Hope.