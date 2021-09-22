CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, NY

Gunther secures funding for crisis intervention in Orange County

Mid-Hudson News Network
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIDDLETOWN – Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther (D,I,WF-Forestburgh) announced Monday that she has secured $1 million in funding to expand crisis intervention services in communities around Orange County. According to Darcie Miller, Commissioner of Orange County Social Services and Mental Health, the money will be used to bolster services in the cities of Middletown and Port Jervis, and the towns of Wallkill and Mount Hope.

midhudsonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Biden receives COVID-19 booster shot

President Biden urged Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as he received his booster shot. In New York, thousands of hospital workers have been told to get vaccinated or be fired from their jobs. Errol Barnett reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Government
City
Port Jervis, NY
Orange County, NY
Health
City
Middletown, NY
City
Wallkill, NY
Middletown, NY
Government
City
Mount Hope, NY
County
Orange County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health Services#Mental Illness#Assembly#Mental Health Committee

Comments / 0

Community Policy