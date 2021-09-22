From Vivid VR in Buffalo to Orions Landing in Hamburg, a virtual reality business keeps growing

Emirates have upped the ante yet again. First, they made our jaws drop by putting a fearless air hostess on top of the 2,722ft Burj Khalifa, and now they are making sitting in the comforts of our homes enjoyable. Emirates said in a statement, “Check out the cabin around your own seat in row 77 from the comfort of your home, with the airline’s award-winning and industry-leading virtual reality (VR) experiences.” And just like that, the world of aviation has forever changed, not in the skies, but on the humble ground. Emirates have launched a virtual reality app in the Oculus store, enabling customers to explore its products via interactive experiences. This includes cruising through the economy, business, and first-class cabins, as well as the onboard lounge and shower spa on the Emirates A380 using navigational hotspots. Applaud Technology Company Renacen is for making this fantastic experience with Emirates possible.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO