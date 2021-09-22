CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audio: Meet the “Problem Solver”, Mr Tim Hobby of T&K Farms with B-MO!

Cover picture for the articleB-MO in the MO’rning – In the confusion of chaos, he is clarity. In the panic, he remains calm and is the answer to the question “what do we do now?” I’m referring to Tim Hobby, the owner / operator of T&K Farms LLC, which is located in Louisville since 2010. Surviving an F4 tornado in 2014 with his wife Kim, which cut across Winston County and devastated the area including his poultry farm operation. Tim’s motto, “you ask God on a daily basis not why does this happen, but how do we get through it” explains where the positivity comes from and watching it in action is an amazing thing in the toughest situations.

