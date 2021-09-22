Mixed feelings about mandates, but not about legislative leaders’ double standards related to ‘personal liberty’

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Republicans blocked an attempt by Democrats on Monday evening to begin debate on a broad bill that would avert multiple looming fiscal crises for the federal government. The measure to briefly keep the government operating past the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit […] The post Idaho lawmakers join Senate GOP to block debate on broad bill that would raise debt ceiling appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.

IDAHO STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO