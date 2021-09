Accused murderer Jonathan Mendoza Llana has been sent back to the Utah State Mental Hospital in Provo to undergo a second round of restorative treatment. Llana, 46, of Los Angeles, is charged with aggravated murder for the death of 50-year-old Dennis Gwyther, whom Llana allegedly shot on the night of May 22, 2019, while both men were driving on I-84 […]